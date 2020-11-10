ERIE, Pa. (WAND) - A USPS employee and whistleblower who claimed there was tampering with mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania has recanted his testimony, a U.S. House committee said.
Democrats with the House Committee on Oversight and Reform posted a series of tweets saying the employee, identified as Richard Hopkins, had signed a sworn affidavit saying ballot tampering and fraud happened. The affidavit went public through Project Veritas, and the USPS inspector general began investigating during the week of Nov. 2.
According to the committee, inspector general investigators informed them Tuesday Hopkins admitted to fabricating his claims and gave no explanation for why he signed a false affidavit.
In a YouTube video posted by Project Veritas, Hopkins denied what the House committee reported and said he did not recant his claims. Watch that video here.
The full series of committee tweets can be found below:
BREAKING NEWS: Erie, Pa. #USPS whistleblower completely RECANTED his allegations of a supervisor tampering with mail-in ballots after being questioned by investigators, according to IG.— Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) November 10, 2020
THREAD:
#USPS IG investigators informed Committee staff today that they interviewed Hopkins on Friday, but that Hopkins RECANTED HIS ALLEGATIONS yesterday and did not explain why he signed a false affidavit.— Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) November 10, 2020
