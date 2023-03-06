DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur is moving forward with plans to tear down the old Woodrow Wilson Junior High School. The council approved a bid from Shafer Excavating for $622,000 to demolish the blighted building.
City leaders said the former school has become an eyesore in the neighborhood and this step will return the land to green space.
"That was my junior high school. I hate to see it go down, but it is long time overdue for it to come down," Councilman Dennis Cooper said during Monday night's city council meeting.
"The removal of blighted properties and increased green space- collectively- are thought to be linked to a reduction in crime," Councilman David Horn added.
But the demolition is facing a roadblock. The State Historic Preservation Office, under IDNR, said the city cannot use federal COVID funds to pay for the project, because Woodrow Wilson is eligible to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
"It would be my suggestion to those who think that is the right move to take- to knock on the doors of the neighbors in that community and ask if they would like to have the Woodrow Wilson school stand as it is today," Councilwoman Lisa Gregory challenged. She's asking IDNR to stay out of the city's revitalization plans.
Decatur is waiting on DPS61 to formally agree to pay for part of the project. Leaders expect to reach an agreement with IDNR about the building.
