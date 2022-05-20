Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. WSW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.