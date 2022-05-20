VERMILION COUNTY (WAND)- One individual was pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal crash in Vermilion County.
According to police, Timothy E. Davis, 23, of Mahomet, IL was pronounced deceased on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 74 westbound at milepost 200.5, in Vermilion County.
Police report preliminary investigation indicate Davis was riding a 2009 Red Harley Davidson Touring Motorcycle in the right lane behind a 2013 Black Jeep Cherokee. Davis failed to reduce his speed and crashed into the back of the Jeep.
Police say Davis then lost control spinning out and was ejected off his bike.
Essence E. Anderson, a 29, of Normal, IL was driving the Jeep Cherokee with two passengers a 6-year-old female and a 9-year-old male.
Anderson and the two other passengers transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time no other information has been released.
