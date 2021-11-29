SHELBY COUNTY, (WAND)- One man is dead after a single fatal vehicle crash in Shelby County.
According to police, on Sunday at approximately 2:06 p.m., Robert Scribner, 30, of Charleston, IL, was traveling south on 1000E near 1800N in Shelby County, when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a concrete bridge support, coming to rest in a ravine on the right side of the road.
Officials say Scribner was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
