(WAND WEATHER)- After one more bitterly cold day, a nice warm-up is on the way to Central Illinois.
Ahead of a strong cold front today, we'll see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions with highs reaching the low-40s.
However, once that front moves through later today, we'll drop into the single digits Friday morning with wind chills from zero to -10°.
Friday will be a sunny day, but cold. Highs will only reach the low-20s.
As we head into the weekend, it'll be very windy Saturday into early Sunday. Highs Saturday will reach the low-40s and 50° is possible Sunday. We'll see a sun and cloud mix both days.
Early next week, we warm into the low-50s with a slight chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.