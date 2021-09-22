ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND)- A woman was pronounced dead on Tuesday after a large house fire in Assumption.
According to officials, 911 received a call around 1 p.m. on Tuesday in regards to heavy smoke and flames showing at a residence in the 100 Block of North Locust, Assumption.
As EMS Personnel arrived on the scene the structure was fully engulfed in flames, with no way to get to the occupant of the residence.
Several area agencies were on scene to assist on this large structure fire including Assumption Fire, Moweaqua Fire, Pana Fire, Tower Hill Fire, Owaneco Fire, Taylorville Fire, Christian County EMA, Assumption Ambulance, Assumption Police Dept, Moweaqua Police Department and Illinois State Fire Marshal Office.
After the fire was controlled, crews made their way into the residence and located a deceased female.
Her name is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.
An autopsy will be held on Thursday in Bloomington.
The Christian County Coroner’s and Illinois State Fire Marshal are currently investigating the incident, at this time, no other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.