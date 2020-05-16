GIRARD, Ill. (WAND) – An adult female was killed in fire at Sunset Lake outside of Girard Friday.
According to Girard Fire Chief Eric Lancaster, crews were called to a home at the lake around noon Friday. 72-year-old Kristine Elmore died in the fire according to the Macoupin County Coroner.
The Sunset Lake Association President confirmed the fire to WAND News Saturday but could not provide an exact location of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.
