DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - One teen is dead and one has life threatening injuries in Decatur. Police responded to a call at 3:23 AM on Sunday to a report of gunshot wounds on the 1300 block of E Walnut. That's where they located a 17-year-old male and 17-year-old female in a parked vehicle. Both were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
The teens were transported by ambulance and airlifted to Springfield hospitals. The female teen passed away from her injuries. The male's injuries are considered life threatening.
Detectives say according to witnesses, the suspect(s) were in a vehicle which drove past the victim vehicle, and someone in the suspect vehicle fired several shots at the victim vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this murder is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734, or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
