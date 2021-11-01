DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One year has passed and there is still no sign of a Decatur mother of two.
Norma Crutchfield was reported missing by her family on Nov. 1, 2020. Decatur police reported the 41-year-old woman was last seen on East Olive Street.
Ryan Blankenship, Norma's cousin, said the past year has been tough for the family.
"Somebody out there knows (and) they just aren't coming forward," he said.
Crutchfield is a mother of two and had a newborn grandson. Blankenship said his cousin was a good person.
"The holidays are the roughest," he shared. "We need some answers, you know, some closure."
Decatur police said Norma's case is still open and they are following up on any leads. In December 2020, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit executed a search warren at the home on East Olive Street where Crutchfield was last seen. Since then, no new information has been released about the case.
Blankenship encourages people to come forward with information.
"Norma was a good person and she still is. We deserve to have answers," he said.
Crutchfield is a white female with brown hair, green eyes and is about 5-foot-7 in height. She weighs around 115 pounds.
Crutchfield is also reported to have a butterfly tattoo on her right ankle and right shoulder, a flower tattoo on her left shoulder, a heart tattoo on her right thigh, a star tattoo on her left foot, an animal tattoo on her left thigh, a rose and vine tattoo on her right thigh, and a name tattooed on her neck.
If you have information about where she is, please call the DPD on their non-emergency line (217) 424-2711.
