DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A family is pleading for answers after a mother of two disappeared more than a month ago.
Norma Crutchfield was reported missing by her family in November. On Saturday, December, 12, 2020, Decatur Police, along with the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at a home on the 1100 block of East Olive. Police told WAND News in November the home was the last place Crutchfield was seen.
"It is sad. I mean, it is my cousin," Norma’s cousin, Ryan Blankenship, said. "We need some closure with it. It is driving my aunt crazy with it."
Blankenship is hopeful what police found in the home on the corner of Jasper Street will lead to answers about where his cousin is. During the search of the home investigators took several bags of evidence from the home.
"I just hope that they find what they are looking for this time. It has been going on for a while,” Sherry Evans, who lives across the street, said she woke up and “opened up the curtains and there were all kinds of detective cars, sheriff's cars. The fire department came in."
For Crutchfield’s family, they hope what happened at the home on a dark dreary day will bring the family’s ray of sunshine back, so a family’s painful void can be filled and a family can be reunited.
"I still feel she is out there somewhere,” Blankenship said. “Just don't know where”
Crutchfield is a 41-year-old white female, with brown hair, green eyes and is about 5'7" tall. She weighs around 115 lbs.
Crutchfield is also reported to have a butterfly tattoo on her right ankle and right shoulder, a flower tattoo on her left shoulder, a heart tattoo on her right thigh, a star tattoo on her left foot, an animal tattoo on her left thigh, a rose and vine tattoo on her right thigh, and a name tattooed on her neck.
Police tell WAND News that they are looking at all angles including if Crutchfield “just stepped away or if foul play was involved.”
