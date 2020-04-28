CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Students might have lost some coursework access due to an issue with online systems at Parkland College.
On Monday, the school announced "an incident" caused disruptions to Parkland websites and services using single sign-on services. Campus services are likely to be unavailable through the end of the week of April 27.
College leaders advised students their access to Cobra Learning could be interrupted. Faculty has been asked to disconnect from VPN and OneDrive until Campus Technologies communicates the single sign-on issue is resolved via email.
"Students are advised to focus on coursework able to be completed outside of internet systems and faculty will be in touch with you as soon as possible," a Parkland College statement said. "Your faculty understand that you are unable to access much of your coursework and will make adjustments as needed."
Parkland officials said a follow-up message will be sent when an update is available.
