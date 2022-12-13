URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Health Care Consumers, the University of Illinois, and Carle Health are teaming up to combat homelessness for people facing medical issues in Urbana.
The idea came after COVID-19 forced those experiencing health problems to live in hotels because they couldn't stay in shelters.
“I worked in 2021 on the grant helping to house people and there were some real tragedies. Basically, it came down to that they didn't have permanent homes to create stability and so this feels like a dream come true to help other people with this,” said Claudia Lennhoff, Executive Director at Champaign County Health Care Consumers.
The $8 million project consists of 30 tiny homes built on three acres of land near the bus line. There will be an on-site management office, a community center, and education spaces. The homes will be accessible for disabled people.
VP of Clinical and Health Outcomes at Carle Health, Phillip Rowell II, said this project can properly address these issues.
"We’re talking about how housing is health and the fact that not having a permanent address to send information about medication, administration or annual wellness visits or vaccinations and those sorts of things really does exacerbate existing issues in the community that we’re trying to serve,” said Rowell.
The organizations will pitch their idea during Tuesday's City Council meeting. They are also requesting $2 million from the City of Urbana' ARPA funds for the project.
