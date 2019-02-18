URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Two new care centers are opening in Urbana and Danville sometime this spring.
OSF says it wants to keep providing better health services for the community, and it can do that by continuing to grow.
The plan is to have a facility available to those who do not need to go to an emergency room and just need things done in a timely manner.
"We would consider it along the lines of urgent care but it's really a way to connect with people in a way that younger folks are used to online scheduling and get you hooked up with an electronic medical record and those capabilities," said VP Chief John Kreckman.
He says the Urgos facilities give patients and providers better long-term relationships with the primary care providers and doctors.
The two Urgos left should be opening in the next couple of weeks in Urbana and Danville.