MT. AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) - Enter if you dare! The Haunted Woods of Creek Hill in Mt. Auburn is ready to scare anyone who enters the 3/4-mile-long outdoor trail.
Around 40 volunteers take to 10-acre property every weekend in October.
The trail is open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Despite the thrills and chills, organizers want visitors to have a good time.
“They seem to really be having fun, but also getting scared. You know that’s the object of the game... getting scared,” said co-owner Jennifer Bramel.
On your walk along the trail, you’ll encounter different attractions, including the circus, a haunted lake, and a train.
General admission is $8 per person or $13 for a speed pass.
She says they try to keep costs low to offer an affordable activity for families on a budget.
"We want people to have something fun to do locally while also keeping the price down because it's hard right now," Bramel said.
The attraction raises money for a local food pantry.
Bramel recommends purchasing tickets beforehand on their website.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.