ILLINOIS (WAND)- Fire Departments and Protection Districts across Illinois will now officially be able to apply for interest free loans.
The State Fire Marshal says the "Illinois Fire Truck Revolving Loan Program" has more than $10.5 million in funding available for this application period.
The money will be distributed to departments that need loans for fire trucks. Applicants can receive up to $350 thousand in grant money.
The application period closes on Halloween, to apply click here.
