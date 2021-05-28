MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - The wife of fallen Champaign officer Chris Oberheim put out a statement thanking people for donations to a GoFundMe effort.
As of Friday afternoon, the "Chris Oberheim Memorial" page had surpassed a lofty $200,000 donation goal. It had been inching closer to this milestone for most of the week and now has a $250,000 goal.
A statement from Amber Oberheim said the kindness of the community has meant a lot to the family:
"It is with full and humbled hearts that we accept your generous donations. My family has been completely overwhelmed by your kindness. My four daughters and I are very appreciative of your support and prayers. We have set up the 'Chris Oberheim Memorial Fund' and intend to use it to initiate a change in the way that the world views our brothers and sisters in uniform. It is absolutely time that we start celebrating heroes and stop victimizing felons. We are committed to fight for them and their families in order to honor my husband. Your continued support will allow us to do that until the job is done. Much love and the utmost respect to all of you. -Amber Oberheim"
Click here to access the GoFundMe page.
