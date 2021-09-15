SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A meth dealer was sentenced to 21 years in prison Wednesday in Shelby County.
Aaron B. Coulter will serve time for a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver with a prior unlawful possession of methamphetamine conviction. The charge was a Class X felony count.
Coulter must also pay a statutory "street value" fine of $14,000.
He was previously convicted in Christian County for methamphetamine manufacturing between 15 and 100 grams. For that crime, he served six years behind bars.
Regarding the latest conviction, Coulter was arrested on March 25 after a Shelby County sheriff's deputy stopped his vehicle for an equipment violation. K-9 "Kilo" alerted to the passenger side lower door seam, and between 100 and 400 grams of meth were found in the vehicle.
Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke was complimentary of the proactive investigative efforts of Deputy David Myers, the member of law enforcement K-9 "Kilo" is assigned to, in a statement.
“A drug dealer whose selfish actions poisoned this community has been brought to justice and will no longer endanger the law-abiding citizens of Shelby County," Kroncke said.
Myers and "Kilo" are trained to work together to eradicate drug trafficking.
