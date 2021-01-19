PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Pana gun store said it saw a massive crowd of customers on Monday.
Customers had to wait hours, the owner of Locked & Loaded said in a Facebook post. The parking lot was nearly full when the owner arrived to work about an hour and 40 minutes before it was time to open.
"I was told it took some almost two hours just to make it to the door, as the line wrapped around the block," the Facebook post said. "If I would have known, I could have stationed some hot chocolate stands."
Customers were waiting one and a half to two hours even after reaching the door. The owner said they were told vehicles were parked in every direction three blocks from the business and slowed down traffic on Route 51/16.
The owner said a few people remarked they traveled over three hours one way to visit
"We were blessed enough to have several hundreds of thousands of rounds, firearms and a couple (flame throwers lol) to sell that day," the owner said. "The semi that backed up through the crowd at 9:55 a.m. with 100,000 extra rounds of 223 Rem was sure helpful!"
When the business closed, the owner said the Locked & Loaded team agreed they didn't hear a single complaint through the day.
"It was honestly one of the most respectful and quite amazing displays of human interaction I had ever seen," the owner said. "I think it shows for the most part what type of people the 2A represents. Please know the staff at Locked & Loaded appreciates every one of you!"
A next wave of ammunition for sale is coming in the next week or so, the Facebook post said.
