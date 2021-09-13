PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - Paris is seeking a new homecoming football opponent for Sept. 17 after Red Hill made the decision to cancel the game.
Paris High School said this a "very unfortunate situation" as it is currently celebrating homecoming week before Sept. 17. The Red Hill district made the game cancellation announcement on its Facebook page, but officials did not provide a reason.
"We are currently working to find a suitable replacement and will do our best to keep everyone information over the next couple of days," Paris school officials said on Facebook.
There will not be a game Friday night if Paris can't find an opponent.
Homecoming festivities, including the Homecoming Dance, are set to go on as scheduled. The dance will be from 7 pm. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Should the Sept. 17 game not happen, the school plans to announce Homecoming court at the Marshall football game on Oct. 1.
