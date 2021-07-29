PARIS, Ill. (WAND)- A man from Paris, IL was pronounced dead on Wednesday after a reported hay baling accident.
According to officials, 911 dispatchers were notified at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, that two men had been using a hay baler when it stopped working due to an obstruction.
The men attempted to fix the machine, when the rear door suddenly shut onto one of them.
Horizon Health Ambulance, Paris Fire Department, and Paris Police were on the scene within minutes, where it was determined to summon the coroner.
Frank Hollingsworth, 86, of Paris was pronounced dead at the scene by Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett.
The accident is being investigated by the Paris Police and the Edgar County Coroner.
