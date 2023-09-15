PARIS, Ill. (WAND) — Paris Union School District 95 has released a statement regarding an investigation WAND News first become aware of in June when Superintendent Jeremy Larson's home was searched by the FBI.
At the time, the Illinois State Board of Education Executive Director of Communications Jackie Matthews sent out a release stating that a routine audit of the district had findings that prompted ISBE to conduct further monitoring of the district. Approximately $3.24 million was identified "in questioned costs, unallowable expenditures and unallowable salaries."
A Corrective Action Plan was completed by the district and sent to ISBE. According to a statement from the district, the board reached out this week regarding a pay-back plan that could have the district paying $1,589,611. Details have not been finalized.
A full statement from the district can be found below:
“The Paris Union School District 95 administration is aware that many in our community have questions about the investigation into the alleged misuse of funds by the superintendent.
"To date, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office has not provided the school district with any information related to the case. It is our understanding that the investigation remains active.
"The Corrective Action Plan for Paris Union School District No. 95 has been completed and submitted to and formally accepted by the Illinois State Board of Education. The plan addressed the findings in the FSM Final Monitoring Report received by the District on June 14, 2023.
"The Illinois State Board of Education just reached out on Monday regarding a potential pay-back plan in the amount of $1,589,611. Details have yet to be finalized.
"We will continue to keep our community updated as we receive information pertaining to this matter.”
