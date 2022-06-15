Springfield, Ill (WAND) – With the primary quickly approaching Decatur Republican Prescott Paulin was at a Springfield farmers market Wednesday drumming up support for what has been a low-key race.
Paulin is running against Lisa Smith in the June 28th primary. Both are trying to face incumbent State Representative Sue Scherer of Decatur in the November general election.
Paulin impressed a vendor at the farmers market with his position on term limits. Paulin saying lawmakers should hold office for no more than two or three terms. Each term lasts two-years.
Paulin touched on a number of issues from corruption in the Statehouse to crime in two central Illinois cities.
“In Decatur that’s increasing 30% year over year,” Paulin told WAND News. “Violent crime 20% year over year in Springfield.”
Paulin in running in the new 96th district. It includes urban areas of Decatur and Springfield along with some rural areas connecting the two cities.
