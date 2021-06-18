DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police have closed a portion of I-72 in the Decatur area due to buckling pavement.
Troopers said I-72 eastbound is closed at Exit 144, which is in the area of a Pilot Travel Center (4030 E. Boyd Road, Decatur). Traffic is being diverted onto Exit 144.
The Illinois Department of Transportation was on the scene Friday evening for repairs.
