Effingham Co., Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a 54-year old Pawnee man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday.
It happened at 5:30 p.m. in Effingham County. Police say the crash on Illinois Route 128, 1 1/4 mile from North Illinois 33.
A preliminary investigation showed the man left the roadway for unknown reasons and hit a ditch. Police say the driver was ejected as the motorcycle flipped over.
The driver was taken by helicopter to a regional hospital, where he later ied.
The Sangamon County Coroner will release the driver's name later Monday.
Illinois State Police say the crash is still under investigation.
