PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - A high school student at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School has died from complications related to COVID-19, according to a media release from the school superintendent.
Superintendent Cliff McClure says Joey Hoopingarner, a junior student, died Sunday night from complications related to COVID-19.
The school encourages parents and guardians to opening discuss with their child their reactions and feelings regarding the death of Joey.
"Students will have varied reactions to the death of a fellow student. Grief can take many forms which could include crying, withdrawal, anger, lack of appetite, and inability to sleep, " said McClure.
Counseling services will be available to students at PBL High School on Monday and will continue to be available throughout the week and longer, if needed.
Superintendent McClure says if you child needs additional support to please contact your child's building principal.
"Please keep the Hooppingarner family in your thoughts and prayers," McClure added.
