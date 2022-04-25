WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to battle an apartment building fire in Warrensburg Monday.
>>PHOTOS: Warrensburg apartment building fire
Heavy flames were coming from the Diamond Apartments in the 300 block of Southland Dr. with extensive damage visible. Crews arrived to the scene around 10:30 a.m.
Residents told WAND TV they had to jump from second story windows to escape the fire.
One person was trapped for a period of time, but was able to get out.
Everyone did get out of the building, but one person did tell our crew they were not able to save their pets.
Another couple tossed their dog out of the window to save it.
WAND TV has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.