Peoria:Threat isolated to single building as Bradley remains on lockdown

UPDATE (9:05 p.m.) - The threat is isolated to the Business and Engineering Convergence Center at Bradley, says 25News reporter Lizzie Seils.
Also, Seils reports students are being allowed to move around in the buildings there in, but they can not leave those buildings.
UPDATE (8:23 p.m.) - Residents of The Uplands in Peoria were told to stay inside, according to instructions given on the neighborhood’s app.
UPDATE (8:03 p.m.) - The lockdown at Bradley University is due to a bomb threat, said Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth.
She said police remain at the scene, but no other information is available.
PEORIA (25News Now) - Bradley University is on lockdown, a university spokesperson confirmed.
Bradley’s website said the following: “BU foreWarn - Lock down immediately. Wait for further instructions.”
There’s a large police presence in the area, but a police department dispatcher would not release information about what’s happening.
25News has sent a crew to the area to gather more details.
This story will be updated.
