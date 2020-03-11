SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Events and scheduled tours at the Illinois State Capitol building have been canceled due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
According to the office of Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, permits for events scheduled to happen at the Capitol are canceled. The building remains open to the public.
“in addition, lobbyists who have lobby days or other events at the Capitol Building are being encouraged to alert them to these cancellations,” White’s press release said.
The release added these measures are meant to limit possibilities for exposure to COVID-19 at the State Capitol.