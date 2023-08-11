MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was killed in a rural Macon County crash Thursday has been identified.
Justin D. Cawthon, 20, of Decatur died from severe head and torso trauma, the coroner reports.
Cawthon was killed in a two-vehicle head-on crash at Prairie Valley Rd. and U.S. Route 36 at 3:06 p.m.
Cawthon was the driver of a Toyota passenger car that collided with a Ford pick-up truck.
The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Cawthon was pronounced dead at the scene.
Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.
