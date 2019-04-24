DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The man killed in a Tuesday Danville shooting was just released from prison.
The News-Gazette reports 33-year-old Cedric Halthon, who died at the scene after 6 p.m. and in the 800 block of Sherman St., had just finished serving a six-year prison term for a 2014 drug-related crime. On Tuesday, he was released from custody at the Kewanne Life Skills Reentry Center.
Halthon is Danville's fourth homicide victim in 2019.
Rev. Frank McCullough had been talking to Halthon before the shooting. McCullough's brother, Ed Butler, said the victim "was hoping to get his life back on track".
Witnesses told police a man wearing a black and white sweatshirt ran from the area after the shooting.
No one is in custody at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.