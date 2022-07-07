DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Comptroller Susana Mendoza recently released the latest round of Critical Access Pharmacy (CAP) payments. A Decatur pharmacist says those funds are critical for her family business.
“These funds are vital. They allow us to continue to stay open and serve the Medicaid patients in Macon County,” said Lauren Young the operations manager at Dale’s Southlake Pharmacy in Decatur. She said the payments, targeted to help independent and rural pharmacies serving Medicaid recipients, is essential to keep businesses operating. “Allows them to keep providing services to their patients and not create pharmacy deserts in rural and central and southern Illinois.”
The legislation creating CAP payments passed several years ago. It was championed by former State Senator Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill.
This past weekend when a local big box chain did not have pharmacists on duty in the city Dale’s assisted in filling prescriptions for a half dozen hospice patients in Macon County. In addition to Dale’s the Colee family also operates Colee’s Community Pharmacy in Decatur and Colee’s Corner Drugs in Forsyth.
