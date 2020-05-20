DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Rod Sickler has been in the business of making his customers look their best.
He's cut, dyed, shampooed and conditioned hair for 40 years. The past two months spent closed because of COVID-19 were more like preparation than waiting.
"I also have not had my hair cut or colored," Sickler chuckled. "We've actually gone from 25 stations to 11 working stations so we can (be) socially distant."
Part of the preparation is cutting back on work capacity and increasing safety measures for staff and clients. Sickler is more than ready to open up shop, but the days of walk-in services aren't there yet. Clients are required to wear masks at his salon & spa.
Sickler's salon & spa reopening is part of Gov. JB Pritzker's phase three to restore Illinois. At first, it was salons, barbershops and retail stores that could open up. Restaurants and bars are now included.
Craig Wilson owns multiple restaurants in central Illinois. Under Pritzker's plan, tables must be six feet apart and away from sidewalks. Wilson won't be able to work at full capacity either.
"It's anxious to see what we might have coming," Wilson said. "Definitely a lot of work and a little nervous about all the requirements we're going to have to follow."
City leaders are encouraged to lend a hand. The Illinois Restaurants Associations told WAND News business owners will have to get creative for outdoor dining.
"There's possibilities we can close parking lots, we can close streets, maybe bike lanes, maybe bus lanes," said Sam Toia, who is with the IRA.
However, not working at full capacity is doable to Wilson, but not for all restaurants.
"For some places, this is a drop in the bucket for what they really need," Wilson explained.
Normal operations will take some time, but business owners expressed how May 29 can not come soon enough.
"I think now its about doing all those things you did well, but taking sanitation to the next level," Sickler said.
All state parks are also expected to reopen in Phase 3. This will also include concessions, which will also have to follow guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
