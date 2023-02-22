SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Moving Pillsbury Forward will receive $2,000,000 under the City of Springfield's new fiscal year budget for the Pillsbury Project.
The City of Springfield new fiscal year budget ordinance was passed late Tuesday evening, and the fiscal year (FY24) begins March 1st.
Moving Pillsbury Forward, formed in 2020 and began a 5-year community redevelopment plan for the 18-acre former Pillsbury Mills site in Springfield, IL.
MPF has provided the following Pillsbury Project Update:
•2021 MPF built organizational capacity / positioned to acquire the property
•2022 MPF acquired the 18-acre site and initiated assessments and cleanup
•2023 MPF plans to begin remediation and a sequenced demolition of on-site structures
•2024 MPF plans to continue remediation and demolition activities
•2025 MPF plans to complete site preparations for redevelopment2022
Accomplishments
•Completed acquisition of the 18-acre property on (March 2022)
•Completed a Phase II Environmental Site Assessment (August 2022)
•Completed site cleanup and grounds preparation for demolition (October 2022)
•Technical Assistance granted from USEPA (October 2022)
•Completed a USEPA Cleanup grant application for $800K (November 2022) •Awarded $2M in Congressionally Directed Fundsfrom SenatorDurbin(Dec. 2022)
•Calculated volunteer on-site efforts at $158,000 for 2022-2023
Accomplishments to-date
•Demolished Unsafe Warehouses # 4 & #5 (January 2023)
•Deconstructed the Forklift Shed & Chlorine Shed (February 2023)
•Received full demolition analysis from USEPA contractor (January 2023)
•Received redevelopment analysis from USEPA contractor (February 2023)
•Awarded $2M in the new City of Springfield FY24 Budget(February 2023)
Next steps
•Continue demolition of smaller structures not needing remediation
•Continue working with government partners to pursue full project financing
•Continue community engagement (public meetings/site tours)
•Continue documenting site (photographs/oral histories)
To date MPF has secured $4.M in funding.
