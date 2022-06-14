CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - School is out and families are heading to the park for summer fun.
But, as temperatures reach triple digits this week Champaign Fire Chief John Hocking urges parents and guardians to keep a close eye on kids outside.
“Car seats, playground equipment... things like that... It’s always good to check real quick, make sure it’s not too hot before your kids get in it,” he said.
Using an infrared thermometer, WAND News found slides at West Side Park were over 140 degrees. Parts of the slide in the shade were almost 100 degrees.
Chief Hocking says younger kids are most susceptible to injuries and burns.
“Typically, if it's something they touch, they can pull away real quick and not get a burn. They'll be a little startled. Younger ones, if they slide down a slide and get to a hot spot at the bottom and they can't get off of it quick enough, it could burn them."
Adults should check the temperature of the slide by first touching it with their hand.
He says it’s important to keep kids hydrated while playing.
“Younger ones are more vulnerable to heat stress. Their bodies don’t cool down as efficiently as an adult does.”
Hocking asks people not only to keep an eye out for their own families, but others as well.
“In times like this, check on your neighbors, your elder neighbors, your friends. Just keep an eye out for them when it gets this hot.”
