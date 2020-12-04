CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is accused of setting his family's home on fire after attempting to hold them hostage and barricading himself inside Friday.
Police said 18-year-old Trevor Lewis, who has multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, had made attempts to take his family hostage and harm them at a home in the 1900 block of W. Kirby Ave. When the family was able to safely remove themselves, a press release said Lewis barricaded himself in the home with a knife and was believed to be suicidal.
Officers had responded to the scene at 5:32 p.m. Friday.
At about 7:19 p.m., authorities said they observed a possible fire coming from in the home. Lewis was believed to have started the fire in the kitchen area, per police. Champaign firefighters were dispatched to the scene and staged there.
Lewis was arrested at about 7:48 p.m. One deemed safe, firefighters promptly extinguished the flames. The home had significant fire damage throughout and the occupants were displaced.
Responders transported Lewis to a local hospital for treatment of injuries consistent with burn wounds. There were no additional injuries reported.
"Champaign police would like to thank the Champaign Fire Department for their immediate assistance in the investigation," the release said.
