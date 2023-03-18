DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were shot and killed in Decatur, according to police.
Decatur Police said on Friday at 8:15 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 Block of East Johnson Avenue. This is near N. Martin Luther King Junior Drive and E. Garfield Avenue.
According to police there were two male victims.
Both men were taken to the hospital where they later died.
On Saturday just after midnight, a WAND News crew saw crime scene tape and a crime scene unit at the scene.
No arrests have been made in the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.