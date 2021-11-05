SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they arrested three suspects after finding suspected crack cocaine and weapons in a Springfield home.
At 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Springfield police said they learned a wanted suspect was at a residence in the 1800 block of E. Melrose St. The Springfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force then responded and located 23-year-old Christyen Barner. They also arrested 24-year-old Calvin Barner II inside of the residence, and 49-year-old Calvin Barner Sr. was taken into custody as a result of the search, according to a press release from law enforcement.
Authorities said they observed a firearm in the residence and obtained a search warrant. They then seized two firearms and the suspected drugs, per a press release.
All three suspects were taken to the Sangamon County Jail, where they are in custody and await formal charges from Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright.
