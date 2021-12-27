MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- The Mattoon Police and Fire Departments are investigating a structure fire deemed incendiary.
According to officials, on Sunday, Dec. 26, at around 7:41 p.m., Mattoon Fire Department was called out to the 400 block of South 15th St. for a report of a structure fire.
Officials say, after arriving on the scene, crews began to attack the fire coming from an exterior basement entrance of the 2.5 story residence. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes on the scene.
There were no reports of injuries to firefighters or civilians, and the residence was determined to be vacant.
Officials report fire damage was limited to the basement of the residence.
Fire investigators began the cause and origin investigation and quickly determined the fire to be incendiary.
Mattoon Police were contacted and are now working with Fire investigators in collecting evidence from the scene.
MPD and MFD are continuing the investigation into this fire.
Mattoon Fire was assisted at the scene by Coles/ Moultrie 911, Charleston Fire, Mattoon PD, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance, and Ameren gas and electric.
At this time, no further information is available.
