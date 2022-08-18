DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide that happened in Decatur Sunday.
Dionte A. Robinson was arrested for first degree murder Thursday morning.
A warrant was issued for Robinson and his connection to the murder that happened in the 1100 block of W. Wood Sunday.
Decatur Police said, at 3:50 a.m. officers responded there for a report of someone shot.
When police arrived they found a 24-year-old man shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The Macon County Coroner identified the victim as Aarion McClelland, 24, Decatur. The coroner said McClelland was shot in the head.
Bond for Robinson has been set at $2 million.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Decatur Police at (217) 424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.
