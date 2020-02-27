CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police have made a second arrest in a 2018 homicide investigation.
On Thursday around 10 a.m. the U.S. Marshals Service and the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force arrested 22-year-old Michael Simmons in connection to the murder.
An arrest warrant was issued for Simmons on Jan. 31 for murder. The warrant stems from the shooting death of 18-year-old Ricky Green of Urbana on March 23, 2018. The shooting happened around 12 a.m. in the 1000 block of Apricot Drive.
Officials arrested Simmons in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard. Simmons is the second suspect arrested in the case. Police also arrested Micheal Chatman, 20, on Feb. 4. He is also facing murder charges.
Police say they are still investigating the case and ask anyone with information to call police at 217-351-4545.