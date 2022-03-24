DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department arrested two individuals believed to be in connection with the 2018 murder of 18-year-old Jeremiaha Deneal.
According to police, on January 11, 2018, around 8:21 a.m. Danville Police responded to the 1000 block of Glenwood Dr for a report of a vehicle parked in the roadway with the engine running.
Upon arrival officers checked the vehicle and located Jeremiaha Deneal who was found deceased inside the vehicle.
Officials say an autopsy later determined that Deneal had died from a single gunshot wound to his head. An investigation into Deneal’s death was conducted and during that investigation two suspects were identified as 23 year old Aeron Clark of Danville, IL and his twin brother Aerick Clark of Las Vegas, NV.
Vermilion County issued arrest warrants for Aeron and Aerick Clark on January 6, 2022.
Both Aeron and Aerick were taken into custody on March 5, 2022 by the United States Marshals Service in Las Vegas, NV. After the extradition process was completed both Aeron and Aerick Clark were extradited back to Vermilion County on March 22.
Aeron Clark and Aerick Clark were arraigned in Vermilion County Court on Thursday for charges of first degree murder with bond set at $5,000,000 10%. No further arrests are expected in relation to this case.
Further inquiries into this case or the charges filed against Aeron Clark and Aerick Clark can directed to the Vermilion County States Attorney’s Office who is prosecuting this case with the assistance of the Illinois Attorney Generals Office.
