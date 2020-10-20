RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A bicyclist is seriously hurt after they were hit by a car in Rantoul, police said.
Officers said they they responded at 8:36 p.m. to 2844 County Road 1500 E (Murray Road Extended) for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. They found a bicyclist had been hit by a vehicle that was moving southbound on 1500 E
Injuries to the bicyclist are described as serious and possibly life-threatening. Responders took the bicyclist to Carle Hospital in Urbana.
Police said the vehicle driver stayed on the scene and reported what happened to law enforcement. The driver was not hurt.
Rantoul police are continuing to investigate. They are declining to name either the driver or the bicyclist at this time.
