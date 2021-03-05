CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man with a knife charged at a Chatham police officer and was shot Friday, police said in an update.
The reported shooting happened at a about 1:52 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of E. Walnut St.
Police said an officer had responded to a residence in this area for a report of a disturbance. The caller reported a man with a knife was cutting himself and saying he would "kill everyone."
Officers said the first officer arrived and found a 30-year-old man holding a weapon and trying to harm himself. The officer tried to deescalate the situation as it rapidly evolved.
The man repeatedly did not obey police commands to drop the knife, a press release said, and charged at the officer. The officer fired their gun, striking the man multiple times.
A second officer then arrived on the scene and began performing life-saving measures before calling EMS, which arrived moments later. The scene was secured and Illinois State Police were contacted to conduct an independent and thorough investigation.
The suspect is being treated at a local hospital for injuries.
The officer who fired the gun had minor injuries and was treated and released from a hospital. He is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an ISP and internal investigation, Chatham police said.
Police added this officer has been with Chatham police for 1.5 years.
"The Illinois State Police are investigating the matter and there is no further information at this time," the release said.
If someone or a person they know has had suicidal thoughts and needs help, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.
