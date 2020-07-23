DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said they found child pornography on the phone of a Decatur man.
Decatur police were recently notified from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a person in Decatur who might be using Gmail to possess and distribute child pornography. According to a sworn statement, officers learned from the center that the email addresses involved were connected to Brian Lewis, 41.
Authorities said they then learned through obtaining IP addresses and an administrative subpoena of internet service provider AT&T UVerse that Lewis was located at 760 E. Grove Road in Decatur.
Detectives went to that address, where they said they found Lewis. Authorities said he consented to a search of his phone.
Investigators discovered multiple pictures of child pornography on the phone, the statement said. Police specifically described three of those pictures. They said two involved a child between 3 and 5 years old and a third showed a child between 5 and 8 years old.
The children were involved in sexual acts in two of the pictures, police said.
Inmate records showed Lewis is out of custody Thursday after posting a $7,500 bond payment. He faces a child pornography charge in Macon County.
