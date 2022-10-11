DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cleanup efforts will get underway after a construction truck lost a portion of its load under the train trestle on South Side Drive in Decatur.
Part of the load spilled out onto the road in the 600 block of W. South Side Drive around 10:30 a.m.
Clean-up efforts will begin once heavy machinery needed to pick up the debris becomes available.
Drivers are told to use caution in the area.
