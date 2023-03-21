SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and Riverton PD responded to the 200 block of West Raylots, Spaulding, in regards to a distraught male, who exhibited signs of harming himself, Tuesday morning.
According to the Sheriff's Office, it was determined the male was no longer at his residence and authorities began searching for his vehicle. Due to the search, Riverton Schools were placed on lockdown.
Authorities report at approximately 11:09 a.m., Deputies found the vehicle on the west side of Springfield and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
Police say the vehicle refused to stop and continued driving to the 3500 block of Ogden Road before coming to a rest on a dead end road.
Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and Officers from Springfield Police Department and Riverton Police are currently negotiating with the driver of the vehicle.
Riverton Schools Superintendent Brad Polanin tells WTAX, that the Sangamon County Sheriff's office along with local law enforcement advised the lockdown, but he expects the lockdown to be lifted soon.
WAND is working to learn more at this time no further information has been made available.
