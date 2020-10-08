DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is charged with driving under the influence after police said she drove into poles surrounding a memorial at the Decatur Civic Center.
Officers said the driver was heading eastbound on North Street at 8:07 p.m. Thursday when she jumped a curb, went through Franklin Street and crashed into the concrete poles.
She only had minor injuries, police said. She was the only person in the vehicle.
WAND-TV will update this developing story as it learns more.
