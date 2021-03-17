SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A driver who displayed a handgun to someone in another vehicle has been arrested in Springfield.
Police said it happened on the night of March 15, when two vehicles were moving westbound on Lawrence Avenue. The armed subject was following the victim's vehicle.
The vehicles then turned south on Chatham Road before the suspect vehicle stopped following the victim and went west on Old Jacksonville Road. Police said an officer found the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Bradfordton Road , north of Old Jacksonville Road.
The driver was then arrested and a .40 caliber handgun was found the vehicle, police said. The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Michael Hoyle.
Hoyle is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault.
Formal charges are pending with the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
"If you have information about subjects illegally carrying firearms, Crime Stoppers has announced that they will pay a minimum $500 for information leading to the arrest of a subject with a handgun and $1000 for information leading to the arrest of a subject carrying an assault rifle or weapon that fires rifle ammunition," police said. "If the firearm is linked to another crime, you could receive a reward up to $2500 or $5000 if it is related to a homicide."
