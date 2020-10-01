MATTOON Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon Health Care employee has been arrested after admitting to stealing money from patients.
After 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested Sandra L. Thomas, 41, of Charleston for alleged theft.
Authorities said Thomas stole a patient's LINK card in early August and, without permission, used it for several purchases in August and September.
In an interview with law enforcement, police said Thomas also confessed to stealing currency from other patients in the past.
The suspect is in custody at the Coles County Jail.
