SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a loaded gun and cocaine were seized when a wanted man was arrested in Springfield.
At about 6:35 p.m. Monday, officers said they tried to stop a vehicle driven by Edward Watson, 34. Watson was wanted on a warrant accusing him of home invasion, domestic battery and criminal damage crimes.
Police said Watson did not stop for police and crashed into another driver. There were no injuries in the crash.
Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Watson's residence, located in the 2300 block of Ramsey Road. They said they found a loaded Taurus 9 mm and 80 grams of cocaine, with the drugs packaged for delivery. Police added multiple items "consistent with drug sales and ammunition" were found in the residence.
Watson is in Sangamon County custody Tuesday. His bond is set at $750,000.
Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
